David Frost, Boris Johnson’s Brexit negotiator, is a mysterious person at the heart of the story of our departure from the European Union.

It was his skill in devising the withdrawal agreement, including the Northern Ireland protocol, that allowed the prime minister to Get Brexit Done.

He then negotiated the Trade and Cooperation Agreement that got the next bit of Brexit done – the part where we ceased to be subject to EU law in January 2021. He stayed on as the prime minister’s Europe adviser in No 10, as it turned out that there was more to negotiate.