Dominic Cummings is very cross with the prime minister, who was until last year the useful means by which Cummings “captured” control of the government. Cummings’s rule in No 10 was short-lived because it turned out that Boris Johnson was better at using Cummings than the other way round. No wonder Cummings is angry.

However, the reason Cummings says he is cross now is “the prime minister’s plan to break his election promise and raise taxes”. The result is an entertaining post on his subscription blog in which he expresses himself with his usual furious fluency, peppered with insider insights from his time in Downing Street.

“This is bad policy and bad politics,” Cummings declares. “Labour will have lots of support not just from economists but from Tory voters who don’t want to see those working for average incomes – crushed already by a decade of feckless Tory rule – pay for another middle-class subsidy.” (I can see “Crushed by a decade of feckless Tory rule – PM’s former adviser” on Labour posters at the next election.)