By any rational measure, Brexit is a disaster.

But rationality has long left the debate about Britain and the European Union. It has always been about reason on one side versus emotion on the other. It is about such things as the UK having to pay an extra £5bn “divorce bill” to leave the EU versus British exceptionalism, or a 4 per cent hit to GDP versus “getting our country back”.

Which makes the events at Dover and the horrendous traffic jams around the port at the weekend even more significant. For possibly the first time, Brexit shifted from obscure economical and philosophical debate, from bizarre punditry and political denial, to becoming a part of the real world.