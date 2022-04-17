On Easter Monday, we are coming to the end of the long bank holiday weekend. I was brought up a Christian, and Easter was an important celebration for my family.

We’d give up chocolate and sweets for Lent, to commemorate the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert and being tempted by Satan. As a child, Lent always seemed to me to come very quickly after Advent, when we also gave up chocolate, sweets and crisps (all the good stuff) in preparation for Christmas.

Now that I’m an adult, my beliefs do not extend to the spiritual, and I am not a follower of Christianity, but I still think there’s value to be taken from the New Testament and the teachings of the big JC. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth. Love your neighbour as yourself.