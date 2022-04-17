Whatever our beliefs, the teachings of Jesus are more relevant than ever this Easter
There is some wisdom to be found in each of the major world religions – something that will speak to all of us as human beings, no matter our background or upbringing, writes Harriet Williamson
On Easter Monday, we are coming to the end of the long bank holiday weekend. I was brought up a Christian, and Easter was an important celebration for my family.
We’d give up chocolate and sweets for Lent, to commemorate the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert and being tempted by Satan. As a child, Lent always seemed to me to come very quickly after Advent, when we also gave up chocolate, sweets and crisps (all the good stuff) in preparation for Christmas.
Now that I’m an adult, my beliefs do not extend to the spiritual, and I am not a follower of Christianity, but I still think there’s value to be taken from the New Testament and the teachings of the big JC. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth. Love your neighbour as yourself.
