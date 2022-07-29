The Edinburgh Festival Fringe starts next week, running from 5 to 29 August. It’s the world’s biggest arts festival – but how do our theatre critics survive it? Or anybody else for that matter? It’s overwhelming. Eating and sleeping can easily fall by the wayside. It’s a mad dash around the city’s venues – a comfortable pair of trainers is essential. It’s about gambling on the off-piste shows and then catching the more hyped-up ones.

This year’s highlights include Ian McKellen in a balletic Hamlet and stand-up comedian Phil Wang’s new show The Real Hero in All This. It follows his critically acclaimed live show Philly Philly Wang Wang, which sold out its entire run before the festival even began in 2019 and is now a Netflix special.

Frank Skinner’s 30 Years of Dirt is a highly anticipated brand new show, while Sophie Duker, whose 2019 debut Venus saw her nominated for best newcomer, returns with her new show Hag, about turning 30.