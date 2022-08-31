I was wrong about the midterms

The day that the Supreme Court announced its Dobbs v Jackson decision that overturned Roe v Wade, I told my Independent colleagues who had come down from New York that this would not change a single thing about the political landscape.

My reasoning for this was that US president Joe Biden’s approval ratings were – and continue to be – fairly dismal. Even in polling after Dobbs, I noticed that people continued to rank abortion lower in terms of their voting concerns than the economy and inflation. Even after Dobbs was decided, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that inflation had hit 9.1 per cent, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the economy had shrunk for a second consecutive quarter, typically an indicator that a recession is imminent.

I also thought that the Democrats’ inability to codify the protections of Roe v Wade meant that voters would see the party as virtually ineffective; and further, that people would fail to see Biden, an old white Catholic man who has always seemed squeamish talking about abortion, as a natural advocate of women’s rights.