Emma Raducanu’s life is changed forever after sporting triumph for the ages
Who knows how far the teenage tennis ace will go? She has the world at her feet after coming from nowhere to win the US Open, writes Ben Burrows
There are a few things the British sports fan loves more than an underdog.
Sporting history is littered with stories of the heroes and heroines who came from nowhere to shock the world and take their moment in the spotlight.
This weekend we saw one such tale for the ages.
