You’d be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed at the moment. We are facing the biggest fall in living standards since the 1950s. Energy bills are shooting up by around £700, with a household using a typical amount of gas and electricity now paying an average of £1,971 per year.

The energy price cap has been allowed to rise by 54 per cent, unlike in France, for example, where the government has capped energy price rises at 4 per cent. Help from our chancellor, Rishi Sunak, comes in the form of a £200 loan.

Our digital editor Alice Murphy wrote a blistering article for Voices yesterday about “Britain’s collapse into state-sanctioned poverty”.