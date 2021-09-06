Even the most pointless of football matches can have some meaning
The triumphant return of Bukayo Saka to the scene of one of his lowest lows was heartwarming, writes Ben Burrows
It is often difficult to find a point in certain England football matches.
Not the all-or-nothing tournament games against the likes of Germany or Italy, of course, or indeed important qualifying ties like the one in Budapest last week or the upcoming tilt against Poland on Wednesday.
It is the other category of games that often rankle, however. The match against the minnow.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies