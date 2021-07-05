It is all too rare that an England game goes quite as well as the quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday night did.

The Three Lions are into the semi-finals of Euro 2020 after a thumping 4-0 win in Rome that was completely devoid of any of the usual drama or difficulty.

The only emotions involved were pure joy as Gareth Southgate’s side started on the front foot and never let up in the most comfortable of knockout wins.