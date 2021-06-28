It’s that time again. England are in the knockout stages of a major tournament and, what’s more, they’re playing Germany, with a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 at stake.

An England knockout game scarcely needs more hype – the 55 years of hurt and counting tend to drum up enough tension before the talking and writing even begin – but the Germans, and a reunion of one of the great footballing rivalries, is a little bit special, even by Three Lions standards.

Talk in the build-up to tonight’s game has been rife with references to 1966, 1990 and Euro 96, to World Cup hat-tricks and missed penalties – oh, so many missed penalties.