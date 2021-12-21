England’s second Ashes Test defeat was sadly all too predictable

Despite Jos Buttler’s best efforts, England cricket fans have had little to celebrate this Ashes series, writes Ben Burrows

Tuesday 21 December 2021 00:01
<p>Buttler faced 206 balls in Adelaide before stepping back onto his stumps </p>

(AFP/Getty)

It was grimly reflective of what had come before it that England’s chances in the second Ashes Test were ended in farcical fashion.

Jos Buttler had batted manfully on the fifth and final day in Adelaide to drag the tourists back into a contest they had been thoroughly second best in since arriving for the day/night Test. Burying his natural tendency to attack, Buttler was resolute and obdurate, defending as though his life depended on it with England needing to bat out the day to snatch a draw they did not deserve.

Two sessions and 206 balls passed, as Buttler stuck to his task admirably, only for it all to unravel when, to the 207th, he stepped back to defend Jhye Richardson, treading on his stumps and sending the bails tumbling. With the falling of ash to turf behind him, so too went England hopes of salvaging anything from this second contest.

