Another major tournament, another England disappointment. A tale seemingly as old as time, one has so often followed the other for the men’s national team for more than 50 years now.

This current group, who reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and the final of Euro 2020 last summer, had promised much in Qatar too. In winning their group and beating Iran and Wales, the Three Lions scored more goals than any other team. They only conceded twice too, both at the end of a game long won against Iran.

In the last-16, African champions Senegal were emphatically dispatched, England’s attack clicking into gear once more in a comfortable 3-0 win. Fans in this country aren’t used to having it so easy, but such was the confidence that comes with watching this generation, a quarter-final with defending champions France was seen as an opportunity to be grasped, not feared.