Erling Haaland steals the headlines on Premier League’s opening weekend
On the evidence of this first outing, there will be plenty more to come from Man City’s newest star, writes Ben Burrows
It didn’t take long for Erling Haaland to make his mark on the Premier League.
The 22-year-old brought with him a fearsome reputation when he joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer.
A ruthless finisher in front of a goal, the Norwegian has been bought to add the final killer instinct to a team that has already been crowned Premier League champions four out of the last five years.
