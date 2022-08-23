One of the worst humanitarian crises in the world is unfolding. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced. Towns and villages have been destroyed. Tales of unspeakable horror are trickling out.

Yet watching and reading the news, you’d find nary a word about the conflict in Ethiopia, where government forces have been clashing with ethnic Tigray rebels in a 22-month conflict.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, himself an ethnic Tigrayan, last week described the crisis as the “worst disaster on Earth” and accused global elites of ignoring it because its many victims are non-white, unlike most of those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.