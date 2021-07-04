The figures show that 20.9 million watched England put four goals past Ukraine on Saturday – with the BBC saying there were also 5.2 million streams across the iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

That TV audience was an 81.8 per cent audience share, not bad for a weekend. And it is likely to leave many of us with a similar feeling (if you are a fan of the team) – joy, with some tiredness mixed in.

The Euro 2020 tournament has offered a chance for the country to release some of the emotions that have been pent up because of the efforts that have needed to be made during the Covid-19 pandemic. Some have been concerned about the state of the celebrations, while in a lovely piece, Ed Cumming has summed the feeling as one that is a little strange. This isn’t how it is supposed to feel supporting England – we are used to disappointment.