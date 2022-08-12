There’s something distinctly British about the fact we’re only hosting Eurovision because the actual winners can’t do it.

This week we found out the seven cities in the running to host the 2023 contest, after it had to be relocated from the war-torn homeland of reigning champs, Ukraine.

Maybe we’ll pick up that “playing at home” luck and claim victory for the first time since 1997. But mainly I just hope it’s an opportunity for the rest of the world to start liking us again.