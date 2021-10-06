No one could be in any doubt of the immense power of Facebook, but this week that truth was made clearer than ever. When the site suffered a major outage on Monday – taking down Facebook-owned WhatsApp and Instagram with it – the impact was instant. Users seeking answers flocked to Twitter, Google, Reddit and news sites in extraordinary numbers.

By looking at Google Trends – a way of tracking what other people are searching for on Google – you can see just how large the spike in the US was for searches such as “Facebook”, “WhatsApp” and “Instagram”.