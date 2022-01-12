Fauci’s hot-mic outburst is exactly what happens when a pandemic gets politicised

The more I watch Anthony Fauci’s “hot mic” moment (and I have watched it numerous times), the more I’m convinced that the nation’s top infectious diseases expert knew very well the sound was on – and that his description of GOP senator Roger Marshall as a “moron” would be heard by all.

Fauci had just been questioned by the Republican senator over his finances, which, he repeatedly told Marshall, were a matter of public knowledge. Asked about the “hot mic” moment that saw him end the pair’s back-and-forth with a well-timed “What a moron. Jesus Christ,” Fauci told MSNBC News that he had simply been stunned by the senator’s lack of knowledge.

Marshall “was totally implying that, and he made the statement that we can’t get your financial statement. It was stunning to me that a United States senator doesn’t realise that my financial statement is public knowledge. It was just like, ‘Where have you been?’” Fauci said.