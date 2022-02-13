Many Independent staff are now back in-house after working from home as per government guidance, including myself. I’m splitting my time between the office and home, which feels like having the best of both worlds.

Being in the newsroom of an agenda-setting national newspaper is still as exciting as it was when I first set foot in one at the age of 22. It feels like being at the beating heart of a central hub where everyone is working together to respond to breaking news and deliver for our readers in the UK and around the world. I appreciate having my colleagues there to discuss our commissions in person and having the opportunity to make connections with journalists from other desks.

Working from home is also still incredibly valuable, providing an experience away from the bustle of the newsroom. This can be beneficial for intricate editing work, and, as a bit of a chatterbox, I find there are fewer distractions at home.