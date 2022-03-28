Formula One has picked up where it left off with a pulsating start to the 2022 season.

The 2021 campaign ended in high drama with Max Verstappen winning the driver’s crown in controversial circumstances from Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi back in December.

The Red Bull driver’s title defence began in inauspicious fashion with a retirement in Bahrain a week ago, with Charles Leclerc leading a Ferrari resurgence to take the season-opening win in the famous red car.