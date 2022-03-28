Formula One starts the 2022 season with a cracker of a race

The burgeoning rivalry between Verstappen and Leclerc promises to be every bit as exciting as a year ago, writes Ben Burrows

Monday 28 March 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Charles Leclerc (left) is leading a Ferrari resurgence </p>

Charles Leclerc (left) is leading a Ferrari resurgence

(Reuters)

Formula One has picked up where it left off with a pulsating start to the 2022 season.

The 2021 campaign ended in high drama with Max Verstappen winning the driver’s crown in controversial circumstances from Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi back in December.

The Red Bull driver’s title defence began in inauspicious fashion with a retirement in Bahrain a week ago, with Charles Leclerc leading a Ferrari resurgence to take the season-opening win in the famous red car.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in