The day before elections in France, I visited the local Lidl supermarket. In a Paris neighbourhood filled with several fancy gourmet shops and at least three organic supermarkets, as well as the Carrefours, Franprix, Monoprixs, and Casinos that dominate the grocery business, the sole Lidl is known to be cheap.

I was visiting to buy Comte and some other French delicacies to bring back abroad ahead of my trip to Istanbul immediately after the French elections. Marine Le Pen had surged in late polls by focusing on the cost of living increases that have hit France and other nations. And judging by the prices, I had been seeing, she had a point.

At the Carrefour or Franprix, prices for the same cheeses I used to buy for two or three euros just a few months ago had jumped to four or six. Hence my impulse to economise at the local Lidl.