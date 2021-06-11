If you too have spent endless evenings frantically scrolling Airbnb looking for somewhere to stay west of Bristol that doesn’t require you to remortgage, then you’ll sympathise with whomever at Downing Street was responsible for block-booking half of Washington into a seaside location just before the start of the school summer holidays. Like planning a hen do on steroids.

The G7 delegation will spend the weekend at Tregenna Castle, near St Ives – described by the New York Post as castle-themed, forgetting we actually do have historical buildings here – to talk everything from Brexit sausages to Covid vaccines, and whether or not the men present did indeed “marry above their station”. Sounds like the start of every good family holiday.

The guests will also spend the weekend diplomatically trying to not put their foot in it, and appear enthusiastic for a pre-planned schedule of sightseeing after spending six hours sitting on the A30 to get there. And the weather: well it could only be Cornish mizzle.