Cornwall, fire pits and shanties: Thanks to the G7 leaders for test running my staycation plans
After 16 months of a pandemic, there’s something poetic about seeing world leaders served up the type of staycation many of us have spent all year saving up for, writes Sophie Gallagher
If you too have spent endless evenings frantically scrolling Airbnb looking for somewhere to stay west of Bristol that doesn’t require you to remortgage, then you’ll sympathise with whomever at Downing Street was responsible for block-booking half of Washington into a seaside location just before the start of the school summer holidays. Like planning a hen do on steroids.
The G7 delegation will spend the weekend at Tregenna Castle, near St Ives – described by the New York Post as castle-themed, forgetting we actually do have historical buildings here – to talk everything from Brexit sausages to Covid vaccines, and whether or not the men present did indeed “marry above their station”. Sounds like the start of every good family holiday.
The guests will also spend the weekend diplomatically trying to not put their foot in it, and appear enthusiastic for a pre-planned schedule of sightseeing after spending six hours sitting on the A30 to get there. And the weather: well it could only be Cornish mizzle.
