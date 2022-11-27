How do you stay connected? This is the question at the heart of the new series we are running on Voices over the coming week.

Since Elon Musk’s buyout of Twitter in October and his mass firing of a reported half of its workforce, the social media platform has struggled to keep hold of advertisers, with big names including General Mills and Audi suspending or cancelling their advertising. Hashtags such as #TwitterIsOverParty and #TwitterIsDead have been trending.

The Musk takeover, with all the chaos associated with it, has forced us to address broader questions – such as what Twitter’s purpose is in our lives in 2022, to what extent it shapes public discourse, and why a social media company matters so much anyway.