Locking in a wish for racial justice in George Floyd Square

t was a simple enough request: feel free to charge your phone, but promise you’ll add a padlock to the protesters’ fence.

In the months since George Floyd was murdered by then-police officer Derek Chauvin, the people of Minneapolis have remembered the 46-year-old African American man in different ways.

There is the celebrated mural, a memorial in the shape of the fist. People leave notes and flowers at the site where he was killed.