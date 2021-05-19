Locking in a wish for racial justice in George Floyd Square

In the year since George Floyd’s murder, Americans have been protesting in many different ways, writes Andrew Buncombe

Thursday 20 May 2021 00:00
<p>Symbol of hope: padlocks hang near where Floyd was killed</p>

(Andrew Buncombe)
I

t was a simple enough request: feel free to charge your phone, but promise you’ll add a padlock to the protesters’ fence.

In the months since George Floyd was murdered by then-police officer Derek Chauvin, the people of Minneapolis have remembered the 46-year-old African American man in different ways.

There is the celebrated mural, a memorial in the shape of the fist. People leave notes and flowers at the site where he was killed.

