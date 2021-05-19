Locking in a wish for racial justice in George Floyd Square
In the year since George Floyd’s murder, Americans have been protesting in many different ways, writes Andrew Buncombe
I
t was a simple enough request: feel free to charge your phone, but promise you’ll add a padlock to the protesters’ fence.
In the months since George Floyd was murdered by then-police officer Derek Chauvin, the people of Minneapolis have remembered the 46-year-old African American man in different ways.
There is the celebrated mural, a memorial in the shape of the fist. People leave notes and flowers at the site where he was killed.
