It’s the UK festival season. I might not be packing my rucksack and heading off to Glastonbury next weekend like many of my colleagues are – but there’s a feeling of jubilation in the air.

After two years of cancellations and chaos due to the Covid-19 pandemic, festivals are back on track. The big hitters, Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, are already sold out. The much-loved Secret Garden Party, which returns next month to celebrate its 20th anniversary after closing in 2017, broke record sales when 70,000 fans applied for the 20,000 tickets made available in late September 2021 – they were sold out within minutes.

Festival boss Freddie Fellowes said in an interview he had thought that “after such an isolating grim couple of years there might be some interest”, but “the love and enthusiasm ... has quite taken our breath away”.