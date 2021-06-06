Early in the evening on Sunday came the news that the Duchess of Sussex had given birth to a daughter.

It is a sign of the fact that the Duke and Duchess no longer hold "senior" positions in the royal family that the announcement of the arrival of Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, came nearly two days after the birth.

In a message of thanks from Harry and Meghan on their Archewell website, the pair said: "On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."