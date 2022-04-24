The surprising pitfalls of trying to go on holiday
Having returned from Cyprus two weeks ago, I’m still waiting for my son’s passport to be processed, writes Victoria Richards
I want to start this letter with a very important note: and that is that I am fully aware of how fortunate I am to have been able to go on holiday over Easter.
Getting away on a cheap European break during the school holidays really is a dream, and not one I take lightly. But it wasn’t all it seemed.
Travelling to Cyprus with my family for a week gave me ample time to reflect; not just on what it means to spend time with loved ones, but also on what is waiting for you when you get back.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies