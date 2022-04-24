I want to start this letter with a very important note: and that is that I am fully aware of how fortunate I am to have been able to go on holiday over Easter.

Getting away on a cheap European break during the school holidays really is a dream, and not one I take lightly. But it wasn’t all it seemed.

Travelling to Cyprus with my family for a week gave me ample time to reflect; not just on what it means to spend time with loved ones, but also on what is waiting for you when you get back.