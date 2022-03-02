Republicans may win back the House majority, but they don’t deserve it

In 1776, John Adams wrote a letter to his wife, Abigail, quoting the play Cato by Joseph Addison, writing: “The Events of War are uncertain: We cannot insure Success, but We can deserve it.” Surely, the future president had not met the House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, and House Republicans, otherwise he would have learned that the opposite is true. Most political prognosticators, myself included, believe that the Democrats will lose their majorities in the House and the Senate this November.

The slew of retirements show they neither want to lose their seats or go back to being in the minority. Similarly, the generic ballot shows that voters slightly favour Republican control of Congress as opposed to Democratic control, given Joe Biden’s dismal ratings. But all of this is more of an indictment of Democratic malfeasance than a vote of confidence in the GOP.