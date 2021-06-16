How journalism helped me write my pandemic novel

I have a confession to make. For the past six years or so, I have lived a double life. I have been writing about facts by day as a journalist… and making things up at night.

What I’m trying to say is I’ve been writing fiction. In the mornings before and in the evenings after work. In the darkness of my apartment in the early hours of the morning or in the crowded cars of the New York City subway (this changed with the pandemic, but I used to write on the Notes app during my commute).

It has all been great fun. There have been rewards along the way, too. Releasing my first novel in French (my native language) last year was one. Finding out a few days ago that I’m going to publish my first novel in English with Knopf has been another, oh-so-joyful development. I’m so excited that I get to keep working on this story. I’m so excited that I get to share it with readers. In case this wasn’t clear: I’m just so excited.