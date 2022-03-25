Hugh Grant as the new Doctor Who is just the latest casting rumour playing havoc in the media

While many actors decline to comment on casting rumours, sometimes they even resort to lying in interviews to protect franchise secrets, writes Charlotte Cripps

Friday 25 March 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Who he: Hugh Grant attempted to end speculation as to his role as the Doctor – on Twitter </p>

Who he: Hugh Grant attempted to end speculation as to his role as the Doctor – on Twitter

(PA)

Hugh Grant has shot down rumours that he is in talks to take over as the new Doctor in Doctor Who from Jodie Whittaker. An exclusive in the Daily Mirror last week claimed that he was being lined up by the BBC to play the 14th Doctor for its 60th anniversary in 2023.

But this week Grant ended speculation by writing on Twitter: “Nothing against Dr W but I’m not. No idea where the story came from.”

The trouble with unverified reports is – you can’t believe them. Casting rumours are always rife in Hollywood. Is Tom Hardy the new James Bond? Is Taron Egerton joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe – specifically as Wolverine?

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in