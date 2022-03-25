Hugh Grant as the new Doctor Who is just the latest casting rumour playing havoc in the media
While many actors decline to comment on casting rumours, sometimes they even resort to lying in interviews to protect franchise secrets, writes Charlotte Cripps
Hugh Grant has shot down rumours that he is in talks to take over as the new Doctor in Doctor Who from Jodie Whittaker. An exclusive in the Daily Mirror last week claimed that he was being lined up by the BBC to play the 14th Doctor for its 60th anniversary in 2023.
But this week Grant ended speculation by writing on Twitter: “Nothing against Dr W but I’m not. No idea where the story came from.”
The trouble with unverified reports is – you can’t believe them. Casting rumours are always rife in Hollywood. Is Tom Hardy the new James Bond? Is Taron Egerton joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe – specifically as Wolverine?
