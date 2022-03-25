Hugh Grant has shot down rumours that he is in talks to take over as the new Doctor in Doctor Who from Jodie Whittaker. An exclusive in the Daily Mirror last week claimed that he was being lined up by the BBC to play the 14th Doctor for its 60th anniversary in 2023.

But this week Grant ended speculation by writing on Twitter: “Nothing against Dr W but I’m not. No idea where the story came from.”

The trouble with unverified reports is – you can’t believe them. Casting rumours are always rife in Hollywood. Is Tom Hardy the new James Bond? Is Taron Egerton joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe – specifically as Wolverine?