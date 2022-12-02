I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is over – we can get on with our lives. No longer do we have to dread the dystopian horror show of the former health secretary Matt Hancock being crowned king of the jungle – he came third. Or watch him crawl through a tunnel full of rats in the bushtucker trials or try to sing an Ed Sheeran song.

It might seem like he got his comeuppance for his failings during the Covid pandemic – he told other contestants that he was looking for “a bit of forgiveness” – but let’s not forget he was reportedly paid a £400,000 fee to appear on the show.

In the final he also won 22 per cent of the public vote – he was predicted to be the first voted off the show, so he has clearly defied the odds. The PR stunt might have worked.