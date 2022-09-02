We’re all used to seeing it, influencers and celebrities flaunting their #gifted items across their social media channels. Some are more of a “thank you” post to ensure the flow of new things keeps on coming, while others feel more of a gloat.

But in a cost of living crisis, it feels beyond insensitive to see the swag that influencers and celebrities are sent unsolicited when in reality they are the very ones who do not need these freebies, or require any sort of state support. They can well afford to buy essentials that thousands of people will now be struggling to afford, and will probably be going without. They’re not the ones being squeezed, forcing them into multiple jobs, sleepless nights and constant money and bill worries.

Of course, we don’t know as followers if influencers are donating any goods they’re given, but it would sit with us better if as well as tagging them #gifted, people would also say they’re donating some, if not all, of the gifted items too. And actually do it.