Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

We can only be in awe of young women such as Nika Shakarami

Like Mahsa Amini, Nika Shakarami never made it home alive, writes Borzou Daragahi

Tuesday 04 October 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>A demonstration in solidarity with the Iranian people near the European parliament in Strasbourg</p>

A demonstration in solidarity with the Iranian people near the European parliament in Strasbourg

(EPA)

Not much is publicly known about Nika Shakarami. A video posted on social media shows her dressed in goth-like black, bashfully singing a song for friends.

With family ties to Iran’s southwestern city of Khorramabad, she was just shy of 17 years old when she took part in a 20 September protest in Tehran sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, the young woman who was killed after being arrested by the morality police. Shakarami went missing. Her family looked for her for days, searching for clues at police stations and hospitals. They posted messages on social media.

But like Amini, Shakarami never made it home alive. Regime officials delivered her badly damaged body, with stitches and signs of physical assault, on 29 September. Authorities provided no explanation and not a single measure of accountability for the death of the young woman.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in