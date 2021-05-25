T

his week I sat with a family whose home has been bombed and destroyed in each and every one of the four wars which have ravaged the Gaza Strip since 2008 – including the conflict just last week.

Once again the father was left holding his front door key, and camping in a UN school. The two questions rolling around his head were: why did this happen again? And what is the point of this? This has been repeated to me many times by different people in Gaza as I’ve visited the same morgues, the same hospitals and the same streets chewed up by fresh piles of rubble as I did during the previous two wars.

In Israel 12 people were killed including two children and in Gaza the death toll is more than 200, including more than 60 children. Thousands have been injured by the ferocious fighting.