It was the first big snow of the year, and I was like a little kid. I strapped crampons onto my boots and ventured out into the snow-covered landscape of central Istanbul. Once-noisy boulevards were quieted by the thick blanket of white.

Kids, and even some adults, turned the city’s dramatic hills into toboggan runs. They shrieked gleefully as they zipped down, navigating past precarious obstacles like parked cars and municipal recycling bins. Even the stray cats and dogs that roam the city joined in the fun, licking at the freshly fallen snow.

Up the hill at Taksim Square, there was a veritable snowball free-for-all. The young and old alike picked up globs of snow and threw them at each other, slipping and falling with abandon. Children were out late, delighted by the prospect of schools being shuttered the next day.