An evening of choral classics in Turkey promoted tolerance and healing

The recital took place inside Istanbul’s majestic Saint Anthony’s Church, performed by an Armenian vocalist and Armenian organist, writes Borzou Daragahi

Wednesday 25 May 2022 08:45
<p>Hand in Hand for New Hope After the Pandemic was the title of the event</p>

It was a musical event organised and promoted by Turkey’s conservative government and the same communications office that gives me and other journalists our press cards. And it was spectacular, both for the stellar performances of choral classics by Mozart, Schubert, Verdi and Armenian composers, and the vision of tolerance and healing it hinted at.

Hand in Hand for New Hope After the Pandemic was the title of the event, and it drew representatives of the Ankara government, as well as Greek Orthodox, Armenian Orthodox and Armenian Catholic religious leaders.

The recital took place inside Istanbul’s majestic Saint Anthony’s Church, performed by an Armenian vocalist and Armenian organist, in the ornate early 20th-century basilica on Istanbul’s Istiklal Caddesi.

