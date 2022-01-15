Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, was surprisingly unsophisticated in defending the prime minister. He said that Douglas Ross, a fellow MP who is also leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, “has always been quite a lightweight figure”. Ross had called for Boris Johnson to resign for serious reasons, and deserved a serious response rather than an insult.

But Rees-Mogg may have helped Ross rather than hurt him, because a problem for the unionist parties in Scotland is that they are presented by the Scottish National Party as the puppets of their Westminster bosses. That may be a large part of the explanation for Ross’s detachment from the prime minister in the first place.

Ross resigned as a junior minister in protest against Johnson’s failure to sack Dominic Cummings for breaking the lockdown rules in May 2020, a declaration of (relative) independence that helped him secure the leadership of the Scottish Tories three months later.