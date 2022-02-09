Why investigating Trump and the 6 January insurrection still matters

The 6 January committee – the group tasked with investigating who was responsible for the deadly storming of the US Capitol last year – risks missing the forest for the trees with its slow drip of new information and belated public hearings.

Representative Jamie Raskin, a member of the committee who also served as an impeachment manager during the second proceedings against Donald Trump, sketched out a loose outline for the committee’s hearings this week. The main takeaway? We’ll be waiting a while longer.

In an interview with MSNBC, Raskin noted how resistance from Trump-aligned figures had slowed progress. The committee has sent a flurry of subpoenas to everyone from Rudy Giuliani to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to Steve Bannon.