Why investigating Trump and the 6 January insurrection still matters

The committee’s official business is moving too slowly and is set to clash with key events during the 2022 midterm elections, writes David Taintor

Wednesday 09 February 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Are Americans missing the bigger picture as revelations drip out? </p>

Are Americans missing the bigger picture as revelations drip out?

(EPA)

The 6 January committee – the group tasked with investigating who was responsible for the deadly storming of the US Capitol last year – risks missing the forest for the trees with its slow drip of new information and belated public hearings.

Representative Jamie Raskin, a member of the committee who also served as an impeachment manager during the second proceedings against Donald Trump, sketched out a loose outline for the committee’s hearings this week. The main takeaway? We’ll be waiting a while longer.

In an interview with MSNBC, Raskin noted how resistance from Trump-aligned figures had slowed progress. The committee has sent a flurry of subpoenas to everyone from Rudy Giuliani to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to Steve Bannon.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in