The American people are about to hear what really happened on 6 January 2021
Televised hearings kick off this week in prime time, hosted by a veteran news executive. The Independent’s US team will be on the ground, writes David Taintor
It’s the moment political junkies have been waiting for.
On Thursday evening, the House select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol will hold a blockbuster hearing, presenting its case to the American public in prime time.
The Independent will be all-hands-on-deck – with reporters in the hearing room and roaming the halls of Congress to get real-time reactions from lawmakers.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies