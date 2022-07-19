One day on a walk during a visit to Vienna, I approached an intersection filled with pedestrians awaiting the light.

I looked both ways, shrugged and began crossing the street. An elderly woman began screaming at me in German, something about traffic and rules and order. I shrugged again, smiled at her and said aloud, “Ich bin kein guter Deutscher”, I am not a good German, no robotic follower of rules, especially when it comes to being a pedestrian.

In fact, I have long been a serial jaywalker. And I am proud of it. I blithely cross the street whenever there’s an opportunity, regardless of whether there’s a crosswalk. I wade out into slowly moving traffic, making my way past the lanes, sashaying between automobiles driven by consternated drivers.