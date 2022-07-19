Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I have long been a serial jaywalker – and I am proud of it

I blithely cross the street whenever there’s an opportunity, writes Borzou Daragahi

Tuesday 19 July 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>I wade out into slowly moving traffic</p>

I wade out into slowly moving traffic

(Getty)

One day on a walk during a visit to Vienna, I approached an intersection filled with pedestrians awaiting the light.

I looked both ways, shrugged and began crossing the street. An elderly woman began screaming at me in German, something about traffic and rules and order. I shrugged again, smiled at her and said aloud, “Ich bin kein guter Deutscher”, I am not a good German, no robotic follower of rules, especially when it comes to being a pedestrian.

In fact, I have long been a serial jaywalker. And I am proud of it. I blithely cross the street whenever there’s an opportunity, regardless of whether there’s a crosswalk. I wade out into slowly moving traffic, making my way past the lanes, sashaying between automobiles driven by consternated drivers.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in