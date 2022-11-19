During Jeremy Hunt’s round of interviews the morning after the autumn statement, the chancellor was asked about one of the reasons that Britain’s economy has grown less than those of other countries: Brexit.

Did he accept that making trade with the EU more difficult had suppressed growth? He said: “I think having unfettered trade with our neighbours and countries all over the world is very beneficial to growth.” But he didn’t leave it there.

One of the refreshing things about Hunt is that he is experienced enough, and confident enough, to answer questions rather than simply repeating the “line to take”. So he went on: “I have great confidence that over the years ahead we will find, outside the single market, we are able to remove the vast majority of the trade barriers that exist between us and the EU.”