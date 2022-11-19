Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jeremy Hunt’s promise to remove barriers to EU trade was a big moment

The chancellor said something highly significant in one of his interviews after the autumn statement, writes John Rentoul

Saturday 19 November 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>We should welcome a leading member of the government being prepared to engage with the problems of Brexit </p>

We should welcome a leading member of the government being prepared to engage with the problems of Brexit

(Getty)

During Jeremy Hunt’s round of interviews the morning after the autumn statement, the chancellor was asked about one of the reasons that Britain’s economy has grown less than those of other countries: Brexit.

Did he accept that making trade with the EU more difficult had suppressed growth? He said: “I think having unfettered trade with our neighbours and countries all over the world is very beneficial to growth.” But he didn’t leave it there.

One of the refreshing things about Hunt is that he is experienced enough, and confident enough, to answer questions rather than simply repeating the “line to take”. So he went on: “I have great confidence that over the years ahead we will find, outside the single market, we are able to remove the vast majority of the trade barriers that exist between us and the EU.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in