The star of the final Tory leadership interviews? Joe Lycett
When politics descends into farce, challenging it with humour is not only appropriate, but necessary, writes Harriet Williamson
The highlight of Sunday’s Tory leadership candidate interviews with Laura Kuenssberg on BBC One was, without a shadow of a doubt, the comedian Joe Lycett.
A slow and robotic performance from Liz Truss, from which the takeaways are that she will announce a plan to tackle the energy price crisis within a week of entering No 10, and that she believes her proposed tax cuts, which would hand nearly £2,000 to the highest earners, are “fair”, was rebutted best by Lycett, pretending to be “extremely right-wing”.
Humour can cut through the obfuscation and wishy-washy answers best – and Lycett capitalised on this, responding to Truss’s refusal to spell out measures to help with energy bills by remarking: “Yeah, she was very clear what she said. I think you know exactly what’s going to happen. I’m reassured, you’re reassured.”
