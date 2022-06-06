It took a hero of old to kick off England’s new era in style.

The impact of new captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum on England’s ailing Test side could yet be great, but it was brilliance from former skipper Joe Root that guided them to victory in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s on Sunday.

The win, sealed with an imperious and unbeaten fourth-innings century from Root, capped off the perfect start for England’s new regime, and hints at better things to come for a team in sore need of a boost.