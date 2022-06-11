Do we get the quality of politician we deserve?

It’s only prudent for voters to be sceptical of their elected representatives, but the current anti-politics mood could ultimately threaten our democracy, writes John Rentoul

<p>According to the polls, the least unpopular politicians are Keir Starmer and Ben Wallace, while Priti Patel comes out worst </p>

Since the meteoric fall in Rishi Sunak’s reputation this year – I’m using the metaphor of a meteor, which falls to Earth, pedantically – we have been in “situation normal” for politics. Every politician of whom people have heard has a negative rating in the opinion polls.

The least unpopular politicians are Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, and Ben Wallace, the defence secretary. They were each given a net score of minus 3 when people were asked by Ipsos whether they “would do a good job or a bad job as prime minister”. The actual prime minister has an approval rating of minus 25.

Sunak is on minus 8, and of a range of other cabinet ministers, Priti Patel comes off worst on minus 34.

