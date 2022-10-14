I’m starting to feel a bit let down by Kate Moss. Growing up in north London, I was a teenager underage drinking in Camden and Hampstead pubs while Moss and the rest of the Primrose Hill set were boozing their way through NW3, and like many Noughties kids she had a lasting influence on me.

I thought (and kind of still do) that denim shorts and Hunter wellies was the height of festival style, and in true millennial fashion I still wear my faded Topshop skinny jeans from circa 2005. To me, Moss was edgy yet beautiful, effortlessly cool, and didn’t seem to give a s*** what anyone thought.

Now, I’m all for personal transformation. Like Kate, since my 30s I’ve swapped stumbling out of bars at 3am and dating troubled indie boys for early mornings, yoga and wild swimming. So I understand why Moss ditched alcohol and partying in favour of gardening in the Cotswolds. The “champagne, coffee, cigarettes and vodka” lifestyle she once espoused just isn’t sustainable. I get it.