It often seems inauthentic. Margaret Thatcher had no idea why comparing the Liberal Democrats to a dead parrot might be funny. “It has ceased to be, expired and gone to meet its maker,” she dutifully read from the autocue after her advisers assured her that people would like a gag from Monty Python’s Flying Circus. “It is a parrot no more. It has run down the curtain and joined the choir invisible.”

No one believed that Tony Blair knew who Deirdre Rachid was when he joined the campaign to have the Coronation Street character released from prison in 1998. On the other hand, when he asked Catherine Tate, “Am I bothered?” in a Comic Relief sketch in 2007, it worked brilliantly – although he was just about to step down from office, so there was an end-of-term larks air to it.

When Keir Starmer said that he didn’t have a favourite James Bond, “but I do think it’s time for a female Bond”, it struck a discordant note. As Tom Harris, the former Labour MP, asked, “Why would someone with so little interest in a movie franchise feel so strongly about the need to change the main character’s sex?” It seemed like virtue signalling for the sake of it.