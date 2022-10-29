When Rishi Sunak asked Keir Starmer in the Commons on Wednesday to “explain to us why it was that, a few years ago, he was supporting the right honourable member for Islington North”, it felt as if the Labour leader had been savaged by a dead sheep.

That attack has lost its bite. Which is surprising, because even for many Labour supporters, Starmer’s attempt to get Jeremy Corbyn elected prime minister, twice, was a serious error.

Looking back, Starmer has performed a remarkable magic trick, serving loyally in Corbyn’s cabinet, running on a Corbynism-without-Corbyn ticket for the leadership, and then going full “I know thee not, old man” and 80 proof Blairite – with barely a jolt in the smooth running of the Labour Party charabanc.