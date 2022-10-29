Jump to content

How has Keir Starmer managed to escape Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow?

The prime minister’s attack on the Labour leader felt tired, writes John Rentoul

Saturday 29 October 2022 21:30
<p>Conservatives and the more sectarian Blairites might regard Starmer’s time in Corbyn’s shadow cabinet as a compromise too far but most voters have moved on</p>

(Getty)

When Rishi Sunak asked Keir Starmer in the Commons on Wednesday to “explain to us why it was that, a few years ago, he was supporting the right honourable member for Islington North”, it felt as if the Labour leader had been savaged by a dead sheep.

That attack has lost its bite. Which is surprising, because even for many Labour supporters, Starmer’s attempt to get Jeremy Corbyn elected prime minister, twice, was a serious error.

Looking back, Starmer has performed a remarkable magic trick, serving loyally in Corbyn’s cabinet, running on a Corbynism-without-Corbyn ticket for the leadership, and then going full “I know thee not, old man” and 80 proof Blairite – with barely a jolt in the smooth running of the Labour Party charabanc.

