It’s time for Keir Starmer to restore the whip to Jeremy Corbyn

It’s been just over seven months since the Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, suspended his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn from the party in late October 2020 for his views on the Equalities and Human Rights Commission’s report into antisemitism.

Despite reinstating Corbyn as a party member on 17 November 2020, Starmer withdrew the whip from the former leader a day later, saying that he would “keep this situation under review”. It was reported that Corbyn would have the whip removed for three months, pending an investigation into whether he had broken the parliamentary Labour Party code of conduct.

Those three months have long passed. There has been no definitive reporting on the outcome of an investigation.