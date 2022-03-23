Everybody knew that the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Joe Biden’s newest pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson, were going to be tough. But few could have predicted that one Republican senator would thrust himself into the spotlight during such a historic moment.

Jackson is poised to become the first black female member of the highest court in the land, following a campaign promise by Biden. She conducted herself with dignity and restraint through three days of hard questioning this week by Republicans who asked her about everything from her positions on child porn to the details of her family background (Jackson comes from what has widely been described as a “police family”.) Even the compliments have been eyebrow-raising: when Louisiana Republican John Kennedy expressed pleasant surprise that Jackson, a veteran judge, seemed “intelligent” and “articulate”, the room held its collective breath. The sexism and racism underpinning that comment seemed abundantly clear. Outside the room, Tucker Carlson on Fox News was busy demanding that Biden release Jackson’s university law exam scores.

Yet the person who has commanded most of the media attention during Jackson’s hearings is not Jackson herself but Senator Lindsey Graham. The 66-year-old from South Carolina got dangerously close to repeating QAnon-inspired conspiracy theories when he implied that Jackson was soft on child sexual abuse offenders. He interrupted Jackson repeatedly before she could reply to questions he had about sentencing people who have looked at “child porn”, grandstanding repeatedly over his belief that it’s important to just “throw people in jail”. He also, bizarrely, demanded the justice rate her religiousness on “a scale of one to 10” – while fellow GOP member Ted Cruz brought up images from a storybook called Antiracist Baby and asked Jackson if she “believes babies are racist”.